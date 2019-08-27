Racial issues on the rise due to certain parties

SHAH ALAM: Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad (pix) acknowledged that racial issues played up by certain parties, including the opposition, have escalated in recent times.

He said the racial issue was deliberately brought up by the party to criticise the government’s administration today.

“At a recent cabinet meeting, it was reported that racial issues were on the rise and even worse in the country’s history.

“... and we see this racial issue being created by a group with an agenda. We have also seen the opposition intentionally bringing up racial issues lately through social media sites to criticise the government, ” he told reporters after launching the Shah Alam Parliamentary Level Independence Month programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seksyen 9, yesterday.

Khalid, who is also Shah Alam MP, said the party also deliberately politicised racial issues in order to erode national unity.

Such a thing should not exist in the administration of the new Government today, he said.

“In the past when we were the opposition we never created this (racial) issue. We have criticised the (previous) government but in a positive way.

“Show some maturity without triggering issues like this,“ he said. — Bernama