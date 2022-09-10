Racial, religious polemics reduced since Keluarga Malaysia concept introduced: PM

JEMPOL: Religious and racial polemics have reduced since the Keluarga Malaysia concept was introduced more than a year ago, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said with the positive development, the government could focus on recovering and developing the country’s economy post-COVID-19, and the people could also pay more attention to improving their lives.

“To ensure political stability, I introduced the slogan Keluarga Malaysia, we live together and no one is marginalised in terms of progress, whether economic or otherwise. Through Keluarga Malaysia, we have heard less about religious and racial polemics.

“As a result of the political stability, Malaysia’s economy grew from time to time,“ he said when inaugurating the Keluarga Malaysia Dinner programme which was attended by about 2,000 guests here today.

Jempol MP Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Mohd Sharif was also present.

Touching on the political instability at the beginning of his administration, the Prime Minister said that the situation was a priority for him to resolve at the time as it also affected the country’s economy.

“Just imagine, never has it occurred in history that in one term (of Parliament there are) three PMs (Prime Ministers)...that’s why efforts to resolve the political instability were crucial.

“I met the Opposition leadership to jointly agree and sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the sake of political stability and the effect is that the ‘heat’ in Parliament has reduced and there are no daily fights like before,“ he said.

In fact, he said the situation between MPs from the government bloc and the Opposition was also seen to be improving as it was easy to agree to make several amendments to the Federal Constitution such as the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No. 3) on the provisions that prohibit Members of Parliament from switching parties

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said that when he took over the government, he also had to resolve the issue of COVID-19 which at the time was still ‘raging’ and affecting the country’s economy.

“This meant that we would be facing a very big problem, so that is why the first task was to make sure that COVID-19 could be overcome, Alhamdulillah after a few months, COVID-19 cases were reduced and the economic sector and national borders were reopened,“ he said.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said he would propose to the Economic Planning Unit and the Ministry of Public Works to build a highway connecting Paroi to Serting in Negeri Sembilan.

“InsyaAllah, if I win and remain as Prime Minister, I will also ensure that an Immigration office is opened in Jempol, so people do not need to go to Seremban to make or renew their passports,” he added. - Bernama