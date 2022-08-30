Racial remarks: Police confirm Hadi was at Bukit Aman to facilitate investigation

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have confirmed that PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang was at Bukit Aman yesterday to give his statement in relation to his remarks claiming that non-Muslim and non-Bumiputera communities are the majority involved in corruption.

Without disclosing further details, PDRM Corporate Communication chief ACP A. Skandaguru said Abdul Hadi was present with his lawyer.

“He cooperated throughout the statement recording session. Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT) is conducting the investigation, “ he said in a statement here yesterday.

On Sunday, Bernama reported that the police have opened an investigation paper against Abdul Hadi over his statement claiming that non-Muslims and non-Bumiputeras were believed to be the majority involved with corruption in the country.

A. Skandaguru reportedly said an investigation against Abdul Hadi was being carried out under Section 505 (C) of the Penal Code for issuing statements likely to incite the community and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities or network services.

He also said that so far, 28 police reports have been made over the remarks. - Bernama