Racial sentiments: Police guarantee national security under control

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have given an assurance that the country’s security level remained controlled and expressed commitment to ensuring continuous law enforcement to ensure safety remains guaranteed.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) continuously monitored the current security situation and will take stern action without compromise against anyone found issuing statements touching on racial and religious sensitivity which can threaten the country’s harmony.

“Members of the public are advised not to issue or share any statement that can affect racial harmony or cause public anxiety.

“Anyone with information on such acts can channel it to the nearest police stations for further action,” he said in a statement today.

Today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was reported to have said that the government would oppose any attempts to set the people against one another and raise the racial and religious “temperature’ in the country.

Anwar also revealed that there were attempts by certain quarters to fan racial and religious sentiments and, thus, had directed security forces to monitor the situation closely to prevent people from exploiting it to create trouble. - Bernama