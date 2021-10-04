Racial slur: Borhanuddin faces police probe

KUALA TERENGGANU: Former Pasir Puteh Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) vice-president Borhanuddin Che Rahim will be investigated following his racial slur on national shuttler S. Kisona.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said several police reports have been lodged nationwide against Borhanuddin after his statement went viral on social media yesterday.

He said police will conduct investigation under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentionally insulting with the intent to breach the peace, which is punishable with a maximum imprisonment of two years or fine or both.

“Investigations will also fall under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. I am disheartened to hear a racist comment coming from a leader. Racist remarks have been frequent, including this case.

“Sometimes people get too emotional and say unpleasant things,” he told a media conference after a groundbreaking ceremony at Terengganu Police Contingent headquarters (IPK) here today.

Also present were Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

The RM104 million nine-storey IPK, situated on a two-hectare site in central Kuala Terengganu, is due for completion in late 2024 and will replace the current 84-year-old building.

In a similar development, Hamzah who is also the Bersatu secretary-general, said that no action would be taken against Borhanuddin at party-level after he tendered his resignation and made an open apology to the Malaysian public.

“Borhanuddin has apologised and tendered his resignation... so my advice to others is not to commit the same mis-step. Wrong is wrong... I think he knows it. We don’t take lightly to (racist statements) but it has already happened,” he said.

Meanwhile, when queried on the claim by Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that more leaders and members of Bersatu have expressed their wish to return to the party, Hamzah said: “I wouldn’t know ...it could be his (Ahmad Zahid) perception.”

He added that leaders have the right to join any party and it was their own prerogative to make a choice.

Apart from that, Hamzah said the actions of some leaders who exit the party will not affect people’s support for Bersatu and that, in fact, total party membership has risen up to 520,000 members compared to only 300,000 in the past year. — Bernama