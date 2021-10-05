Racial slurs unacceptable in Malaysian culture — Halimah

KUALA LUMPUR: The racist comment hurled at national women’s singles badminton player S. Kisona recently, is not acceptable in Malaysia which comprises people of different races and religions, said National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Sadique.

She added that as badminton had long been the sport that binds and unites all Malaysians, the racist remark was totally unnecessary.

“My advice to all especially social media users, do not stir up anger, avoid using words that are can hurt other people’s feelings for the sake of unity and harmony among the big Malaysian Family,” she said during the Ministers’ Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She said this in reply to a supplementary question from Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) who wanted to know Halimah’s opinion over the issue since the athlete is a resident of Rasah which according to Cha had sacrificed a lot for the country and should be appreciated.

Earlier a racial slur was hurled at Kisona after the national badminton player lost to her Japanese opponent in the semi-finals of the Sudirman Cup in Finland.

On Cha’s query what actions have been taken to ensure that the quality and skills of kindergarten teachers are enhanced, Halimah said among others, the ministry had insisted that all Perpaduan kindergarten teachers possess the minimum qualification of a Diploma in Early Childhood Education (DPAKK).

She said until last Oct 1, a total of 1,574 or 88 per cent of the 1,781 Perpaduan kindergarten teachers have earned the DPAKK from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) and Open University Malaysia (OUM).

“To ensure that the remaining 207 teachers have at least the equivalent to DPAKK, the Ministry in collaboration with UPSI will offer a Competency Certificate Course Programme,” she said. — Bernama