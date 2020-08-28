‘Racial unity a realistic target that can be achieved’

PATRIOTIC and grateful Malaysians far outnumber the ungrateful and selfish ones who stoke racial unrest in the country, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix).

In conveying his National Day message, the top cop told theSun that he disagrees with any notion or claim that racial unity among Malaysians is on the decline.

“I am optimistic that the number of those who are ever grateful and love the country is far greater than the bigots who selfishly dwell on racial sentiments. There is no deterioration of racial unity because what we see and hear today is a product of a normal democratic process. The bickering among politicians or members of Parliament is no more than political hype to draw attention. As long as security and enforcement authorities remain impartial, racial unity will never be seriously under threat,” he said.

Abdul Hamid also praised Malaysians for their contributions to help flatten the curve of the Covid-19 oubreak in the country.

“To all Malaysians from Langkawi to Pulau Sebatik, I give you my firmest salute. Generally, you are all a law-abiding and very dynamic lot. Enforcement tasking was made easier and the positive outcome is seen. I will keep reminding my personnel on the ground to act with fairness, to be considerate and without malice.”

Abdul Hamid said Malaysians should also not perceive that the crime index will rise due to the current rate of unemployment and other factors related to the pandemic.

There is no spike in crime cases in the ongoing recovery movement control order (RMCO) period, he added.

“In fact, the figures show that the daily crime statistics are between 10% and 15% lower compared with the pre-movement control order period. Nevertheless, we are wary that the situation might change for the worse if we are complacent.

“I strongly believe that our continuous efforts in combating illegal gambling, prostitution, gangsterism and drug abuse are bearing fruit. Coming down hard on my personnel for corruption has also had a positive impact on our crime-busting efforts.”

As he wished Malaysians “Selamat Hari Kebangsaan”, Abdul Hamid urged Malaysians to exercise patience, tolerance and understanding.

He said Malaysians should also respect the law and adhere to the noble principles of the Rukun Negara.

“Unity in diversity is not a mere creation that is unachievable. It is a realistic target that can be reached. We are all blessed with lots of natural resources, rich in flora and fauna. We are located in the centre of a very dynamic region that is free from natural calamities.

“As such, the sanctity of our Constitution must be closely guarded and jealously upheld for it has provided us with 63 years of tranquil and, almost uninterrupted peace.

“As the top cop of the nation, I solemnly pledge to continue discharging my duty as a true policeman. ‘Selamat Hari Kebangsaan’ to all Malaysians.”