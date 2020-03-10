Racist blog fears PAS may turn M’sia into Taliban state, former IGP says no

PETALING JAYA: Anti-Muslim conspiracy blog Jihad Watch published an article claiming that PAS’ entry into the new Perikatan Nasional government would see a “Talibanisation” of Malaysia.



In their highly Islamophobic piece, Jihad Watch expressed worry that Sharia law will be implemented in the country saying, “PAS has engaged in a lifelong struggle to establish an Islamic state in multiracial Malaysia, and in the last few years has fought hard to amend laws to mete out stiffer penalties for theft, adultery, gambling, consumption of alcohol – unsettling moderate Muslim Malays and non-Muslims alike.”

In repsonse to the article, former Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Musa Hassan (pix) took to twitter in rebuttal. The former top cop said that Malaysia will never become an Islamic State. Musa tweeted, “The PAS State Government of Kelantan & Trengganu is evident. All races regardless of their religion enjoys a harmonious relationship in these States. Only those prejudiced towards Islam perceived as such.”