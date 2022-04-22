Radhi OAG charged with assaulting ex wife

PETALING JAYA: Local singer Muhammad Radhi Razali of the popular rock band OAG was today charged with assaulting his ex-wife at a parking lot near Kota Damansara, New Strait Times reports.

However, the accused, better known as Radhi OAG, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him at the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court.

Radhi was accused of having voluntarily caused hurt to his 27-year-old ex-wife at 2.29pm on April 19.

The offence falls under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to a year or fine or both, upon conviction.