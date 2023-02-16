Radical actions of few Muslims contribute to Islamophobia: Tun M

KUALA LUMPUR: The radical actions of a few Muslims such as committing violence, which deviate from the true teachings of Islam, are among the contributing factors to Islamophobia sentiment around the world.

The Islamic Welfare Association of Malaysia (Perkim) president Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pic) said there are Muslims who have strayed from the true teachings of Islam to the point of bringing a bad image and perception towards the religion.

The former prime minister said it was caused by the nature of these individuals for doing something that is not based on the Quran.

“There are those who strayed from religion, do things that are not condoned by the religion and commit violence. It is not our way, it is not the teachings of Islam.

“There are cases where the Muslims themselves are divided and this is against the religious teachings,” he said when met by reporters after officiating the National Dakwah Conference hosted by Perkim at the Federal Territories Mosque here today.

Dr Mahathir said that Islam is a religion that promotes and encourages its followers to love peace.

“That is why every time we meet people, we greet them by saying ‘peace be upon you’,” he said.

He said Muslims need to stand out as a civilised group, apart from showing respect to other faiths.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Dr Mahathir called for Muslims to strengthen their skills and knowledge in facing the challenges of the world today. - Bernama