PETALING JAYA: A well known radio jockey was arrested today for alleged criminal intimidation and misuse of Internet facilities against a disciple of controversial Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

It is learned that Sri Shankar Ganesh, better known as Funky Shankar, was arrested at around 2pm today by Sentul police before being handed to IPD Brickfields and is currently being transferred to Kangar, Perlis for investigations.

Shankar went live on Facebook at around 1.30pm today explaining that he was going to be arrested linking it to a recent spat with Zamri Vinoth bin Kalimuthu, in which the former and the latter exchanged flak over a phone call that was uploaded on Facebook.

An hour later, Shankar again posted of his arrest, this time adding the sections that he is implicated for.

“Dear Malaysia, I’m being arrested for investigations under Section 502, 506, 233 and I will be brought to Kangar (Perlis).”

Section 502 and 506 of the Penal Code represents Criminal intimidation, while Section 233 is under the Communication and Multimedia Act for misuse of Internet facilities.

Shankar’s arrest is one of the two arrest made in relation to the controversial disciple.

Earlier today, a 36-year-old clerk was arrested in Penang for threatening to punch Perlis Mufti, Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin, who came to Zamri’s defense after he was arrested for investigations under 298A of the Penal Code for causing disunity and disharmony among the various races and religions.