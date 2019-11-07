Radioactive leak reported at Pos Aviation warehouse in Sepang (Update)

SEPANG: A radioactive leak at the Pos Aviation terminal of the KLIA Cargo Village here today forced its staff to evacuate the building and suspend operations.

The incident was confirmed by Pos Aviation, which provides ground handling and cargo handling services.

According to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the KL International Airport Fire & Rescue Service received an emergency call at 10.42am and sent a fire engine and also a Hazardous Materials Management Unit (Hazmat) team from Shah Alam to the location.

“As per instruction by Bomba KLIA (KL International Airport Fire & Rescue Service), all occupants have been evacuated from the terminal building and all operations suspended temporarily until further notice,” Pos Aviation said in a statement today.

According to Selangor JBPM, the radioactive leak involved materials stored in a box.

“The leak has been brought under control,” it said.

Selangor JBPM said the case would be handed over to the Atomic Energy Licensing Board for further action.

Members of the media gathered in front of KLIA Cargo Village saw two fire engines leaving the cargo area at about 2.25pm. - Bernama