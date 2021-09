LABUAN: Senior Minister of Education, Dr Radzi Jidin (pix) today held the first series of face-to-face discussion with representatives of the Parent-Teacher Associations (PTA) of primary and secondary schools here on the school reopening on Oct 3.

The closed-door discussion, divided into the morning and afternoon sessions, involved 50 representatives from 17 primary and 10 secondary schools.

Among the matters discussed were the views and suggestions from the PTAs on the reopening of schools in stages.

Radzi also held an engagement programme with the headmasters and principals on the proper system of reopening the schools and the standard operating procedures.

He will continue the discussion with the school teachers tomorrow morning.

Radzi is on a two-day working visit to Labuan from today, his maiden visit to the island after his appointment as Education Minister. — Bernama