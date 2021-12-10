Radzi Jidin: Action taken against the bullies

PETALING JAYA: Action has been taken against the students shown repeatedly punching a classmate in the stomach, says the Education Ministry.

Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin said the ministry also found that the incident did not involve any institution under its purview.

“The ministry had been alerted to the video earlier today. We have contacted the parties involved and were informed that a follow-up action has been taken to prevent a recurrence of such incidents,“ he wrote on his Facebook.

The clip, which was shared on various social media platforms recently, shows a group of students taking turns hitting another boy, with some seen smiling as he doubles over in pain.

Earlier today, a series of videos showing a group of students at an unnamed school using a schoolmate to practice their kicks and punches went viral on social media.

The police have also earlier confirmed that an investigation has been initiated pertaining to the matter.