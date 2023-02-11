Radzi Jidin appointed Federal Territories Bersatu chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) vice-president Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (pix) was today appointed as Federal Territories chief with immediate effect to replace Labuan MP Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin in a statement today said the Bersatu supreme council also decided that the state leadership will take over the management of Kuala Kangsar and Labuan divisions.

In a statement today, Bersatu supreme council also decided that the state leadership will take over the management of the Kuala Kangsar and Labuan divisions.

He said the move was taken pending the decision of the disciplinary board against the two division heads concerned, namely Suhaili, the MP for Labuan and Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid.

“All Bersatu MPs remain steadfast with the leadership of president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and any attempt by outside parties to divide the party’s unity through the actions of Kuala Kangsar and Labuan MPs will not succeed,“ he said.

Iskandar Dzulkarnain and Suhaili announced their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Oct 12 and 30 respectively. -Bernama