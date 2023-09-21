Radzi Jidin must be punished for his action in Dewan Rakyat - Shamsul Iskandar

KUALA LUMPUR: Putrajaya Member of Parliament Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin must be punished for his remarks against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and for his refusal to adhere to the directive by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul when winding up debate for the 12th Malaysia Plan mid-term review (MP12) in Parliament yesterday.

MADANI Government Political Secretaries Council chairman Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said the council would urge the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said to start proceedings to suspend Radzi from his duties to serve as a lesson for all Members of Parliament.

“It is simply unacceptable when a former senior minister fails to adhere to the principles of (Rukun Negara...Kesopanan dan Kesusilaan). Radzi’s rude action that was broadcast throughout the country cannot be ignored,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the Speaker had followed all procedures provided under the provisions of the Dewan Rakyat, including asking the Prime Minister to clarify what was meant by ‘Putrajaya Administration’ that referred to the previous government’s administration.

“It was clear that the Putrajaya Member of Parliament (Radzi) had misunderstood the meaning of Anwar’s statement by thinking that ‘Putrajaya’ meant he was referring to him. The Speaker had accepted the clarification under Regulation 99 which is Petua-petua Tuan Yang Dipertua.

“If not satisfied, Putrajaya MP can put forward a resolution but the Speaker’s directive was ignored and was reacting according to his own emotion. He had also lost his discipline, moral and respect for the ‘house’ and disrupted the winding up of debate for 20 minutes,” he said.

During the session and after the emotional outburst, Radzi from Perikatan Nasional (PN), was ordered to leave the Dewan Rakyat for his continuous argument with Johari, regarding Anwar’s statement, claiming his image was tarnished and repeatedly asking Johari to urge Anwar to retract his statement.

He had demanded that the Prime Minister retract remarks made against him and his party and interrupted the prime minister’s winding-up speech on the 12th Malaysia Plan mid-term review.

The situation resulted in chaos inside the Dewan Rakyat and the session was disrupted for about 40 minutes when MPs from both sides were engaged in a shouting match. - Bernama