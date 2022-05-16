Radzi: MOE to improve national education structures soon

BACHOK: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will improve several structures of the country’s education system in the near future, said Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin.

He said among the improvements that would be given attention by his ministry was the provision of an application platform for scheduling and grading schools nationwide.

“We will also restructure the teacher transfer process where applications can be made throughout the year by involving four transfers a year according to the suitability of the place applied for and the subject options in the state concerned.

“Besides that, we will also ensure that teachers can teach other subjects apart from their qualifications so as to give an advantage when requesting a transfer,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after officiating the launch of the national level 51st Teachers’ Day 2022 celebration at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK), here today.

At the event, Datu Dr Adi Badiozaman @ Badio Zaman Tuah was named the Tokoh Kepimpinan Pendidikan Kebangsaan 2022, while Roslan Yatim was announced recipient of the Anugerah Tokoh Guru Kebangsaan 2022.

Commenting further, Radzi said the database of teacher information filling system and so on will also be given focus by the MOE to facilitate the matter so that it can be implemented easily and efficiently.

He said the context of teacher development and well-being will also be given attention to ensure the operation of the school and the responsibilities of teachers can be enhanced efficiently while on duty.

“We have gone down to the field to listen to the views and grievances from the educators about the problems they faced during the management engagement sessions held earlier.

“We will ensure that the inefficiencies that occur in the structure of the school system can be addressed to ensure that every teacher can spend their time educating or teaching optimally,” he said. - Bernama