Radzi ready to meet Mohd Fadli to know more about issues raised

KUALA LUMPUR: Senior Education Minister, Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin, is ready to meet a primary school teacher who claims to have received a disciplinary letter following his actions in voicing the problems of the learning syllabus, the issue of heavy bags as well as a large number of students in classes.

Radzi, via a post on his Facebook account, said that the meeting would enable him to know more about the issues raised.

“I am interested to know more about the matter raised by Cikgu Mohd Fadli Salleh. If he has time, we can meet,” he said.

Mohd Fadli, who is a Mathematics teacher at a primary school in Gombak, on his Facebook post, claimed that he would be sacked or demoted for voicing his views on the learning syllabus, which he believes is way too advanced and unsuitable for the age group.

He also spoke about the number of students in the class, which according to him were too many, besides too many subjects (to learn) and the issue of heavy bags (among pupils) which he said could be harmful to the student’s health.

However, in his latest post, Mohd Fadli said he will meet Radzi at some point. - Bernama