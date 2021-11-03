Radzi: School attendance without rotation subject to study, analysis

KUALA LUMPUR: School attendance without rotation for other groups of students will be subject to the study and analysis of the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Security Council (MKN), said Senior Education Minister, Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin. (pix)

He said currently, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced that schools with a Covid-19 vaccination rate exceeding 90 per cent, would be allowed to operate without the need for students who will sit for public and international examinations to attend classes on a rotational basis, starting Nov 8.

“In this context, we do not make a careless decision to allow any group (of students) to school until we sit and discuss with the MOH and MKN by taking into account the current situation. If the situation allows then there will be other groups to be included without rotation.

“However, it is subject to a study and analysis being carried out by the ministry. For the ministry, we do not want a rotation, but the situation at this time requires a rotation until one day we discuss with the MOH and feel safer (then). InsyaAllah, we will do away with rotation when the time comes,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after handing over donations to Yayasan Didik Negara by Farm Fresh Milk Sdn Bhd at the Parliament building, here, today.

Commenting on the progress of school reopening, Radzi said that overall, it was running smoothly, and student attendance showed an increase of compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“If we look at it as a whole, it is a very careful plan. We are reopening (schools) little by little to ensure that we can monitor the situation, so that the guidelines that have been set can be adhered to properly.

“Alhamdulillah, if we look until today with the latest admission of more than 1.3 million students, everything is running smoothly and safely,” he said.

He added that thus far, nothing has arisen regarding the reopening of schools. By looking at the good attendance at school as well as the operation at this time, he is confident it will give more confidence to parents to send their children to school.

-Bernama