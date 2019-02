KUALA LUMPUR: With the limited time the Cabinet meets each week, it is impossible to solve all the economic issues in the country, according to former minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz.

In defence of the formation of the Economic Action Council (EAC), of which she is one of the 16 members, Rafidah said some things have to be worked out in a coordinated, collective basis. “In the Cabinet, this is not possible with only a few hours of meeting,” she added.

Furthermore, the Cabinet is made up only of ministers. In the EAC, there are others who can give their views, she told a press conference here today.

Communications and media adviser to the prime minister, Datuk A. Kadir Jasin, earlier this week had said the setting up of the council was an admission that the current crop of ministers were not performing up to par.

However, Rafidah pointed out that similar councils had been set up by previous administrations.

“It was the same council that helped to pull the country out of the 1997 Asian financial crisis when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was serving as the fourth prime minister.

“Every prime minister has had his own council and the ones I had sat in were very effective,” she said. “But there was not much hoo-ha because I don’t think people were aware of what we were doing.”

Rafidah conceded that the impact of the EAC would not be felt immediately. “Some time is needed before the results could be seen,” she added.

“You can’t just Google for economic remedies. It has to be well thought out. And it’s not easy because we were left with dry coffers to work with, and there were lots of liabilities and debts to settle,” she said.

Rafidah also hit out at those who questioned her appointment due to her age and being a former Umno member, saying she was picked by Mahathir because the latter believed she could deliver.

“Old or young, I’m a Malaysian. If Mahathir thinks as a Malaysian I can contribute to my country in whatever way, I’m so grateful for that. You mean, just because we are old, we should be chucked aside?

“Also, party affiliation is very short-lived. It’s not like you bring your party card to your grave ... Does it make me less loyal to this country if I’m not a member of any party? No,” she added.