Rafidah: Give PH the five years it deserves

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government should be given more time to prove itself and not be judged based on just its first two years in power, says Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz.

The former International Trade and Industry Minister said the rakyat should be patient before assessing the performance of the ruling coalition, noting that there were numerous issues that needed resolving, which required more time.

“We are in a state of flux where we haven’t finished a term, yet we have a lot (of hiccups) to deal with.

“Give the government the five years it deserves. Don’t try to evaluate it after just two years. There is still a lot more to be done,” she said at a dinner themed “Improving Socio-Economic Growth in Malaysia” recently, as quoted by The Edge.

Rafidah said while the government works towards improving the administration, it was also pertinent for the rakyat to practise better social values and to reject politicking that could affect the country’s unity.

She said rejecting extreme politics, as well as those that harp on race, religion and creed, was necessary to ensure the country remained on the right path and does not suffer in the future.

“People use religion so much as a political pawn that they lose sight of the reality now. There’s no reason for us to be divisive due to religion. It’s really crazy.

“I come from an upbringing where we don’t identify on race or religion. Why can’t we nurture this back in society, especially among the young. Our value system has changed,” she said.

Rafidah, also known as the Iron Lady, went on to say that race and religion must not be exploited for personal and political gain, and that what the country needed instead was leadership that puts its people first and foremost.

“Our problem is that there are too many people being in charge but not doing what they should do, including those who want to be a leader. Leaders should be elected because of their qualities, not by forcing a vacancy,” she said, without naming anyone.

“I’m just reminding people to not ‘berebut’ (fight) to be a leader. Not everyone needs to be at the wheel. Some can help on the side,” she added, possibly referring to the current tussle for the premiership.

Rafidah also called for the government to formulate better policies with more honest reporting of socio-economic issues, noting that Malaysia was becoming more connected now.

“You have to be real when you present the facts, or if you say there is growth. People will want to see how much growth can translate to actual income. That’s what matters to them,” she said.