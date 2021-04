KUALA LUMPUR: Former Cabinet minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz (pix) has spoken out strongly against what she describes as “blatant abuse of power” that has led to so much corruption reported in the country.

“I never thought that our country would fall to these low levels. I have been in politics for 55 years now ... never have I seen such blatant abuse of power,” she told theSun.

She said in her early days as a politician, abuses were “aberrations whilst those responsible got caught and sent to jail”.

“Today, there seems to be no exception. How can they sleep soundly and have peace of mind and feed their families,” she asked in expressing utter disgust over such power abuse.

Rafidah, often referred to as Malaysia’s “Iron Lady”, conceded that in any country, there would be off-tangent practices, such as abuse of power and authority and corruption.

All this would lead to achieving personal interest and benefits, the very antithesis of service to the people and nation.

“It becomes more serious when it evolves into a normality and is acceptable among those in power and those seeking largesse from those who wield power.”

If left unchecked, graft in its various forms would become a cultural norm, whether in politics, business or in any transaction, she said.

Rafidah pointed out that the worst part of it all was when corruption was not detested or rejected by society but regarded as normal and acceptable.

“That is when there is rapid erosion of good values and life principles as well as the destruction of the foundation of society itself.”

She said there might be laws and rules to prevent and address corruption but it was all triggered and driven by humans succumbing to greed and avarice, lacking conscience and ethics and having life compasses that had gone awry.

The big question is, don’t they have any conscience?

“It is very sad that there are so many going to court to face corruption charges. Such a shameful blemish to Malaysia’s image.”