Rafidah: Stop talking about PM transition, get on with the governing (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: There are more important issues to worry about than the transition of power from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, according to former minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz (pix).

For instance, she said, those in the government could focus their efforts on improving the economy.

Rafidah, who is a member of the National Economic Action Council, said the debate on the transition issue had only led to many uncertainties with regards to the administration of the country.

“We should not be too preoccupied with the transition issue.

“(In fact) we should stop talking about it.

“Our lives are in God’s hands so don’t talk about what’s going to happen in two or three years time,“ she said.

“Just carry on, because policies will still be there beyond the next two or three years.

“It will still be there until the next (few) generations,“ she said in her keynote address at the 21st Perdana Discourse Series, here, today.

“We have a country to govern, so get on with the governing, and stop talking about transitions.

“We must promise to delete this idea,“ she added.

Rafidah also cautioned the government against caving in to the demands of minority groups “who are making noises and causing friction over issues of race and religion”.

She said the administration should, instead, cater their policies and decisions to the needs of the majority, if not for the whole nation.

She said negative sentiments surrounding the issues of race and religion being played up by certain dissenting voices were unhealthy and would only serve as an impediment to government policies.

“They will make the government tweak certain policies just to please their faction, especially when it has got to do with race and religion,“ she warned.

“That’s no way to govern the country. You don’t govern to please little groups, it is to please everybody. It is not easy, but it has to happen,“ she added.

Rafidah said that as long as the government gave in to the pressure exerted by those with an ulterior motive, the people’s aspirations for the nation would not be fulfilled.

While she did not elaborate on who she was referring to, there have been some notable examples in the past year of the government making decisions after being pressured by certain quarters.

Among others, the government withdrew from the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and decided against ratifying the contentious International Convention On The Elimination Of All Forms Of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) following outcry and objection from certain groups.

Rafidah noted that certain policy makers today were bowing to these minority groups, leading them to attune their minds to say things or formulate policies for the targeted few, and not for the nation.

“There is still the minority who have shown xenophobic attitudes, and infecting others in the majority group. This is something we have to be cautious about, as it has the potential to strike an inter-racial friction,“ she said.