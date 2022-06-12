Rafizi: Anwar won’t be like Najib

PETALING JAYA: PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli has expressed his confidence in Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s capabilities in handling the finance ministry portfolio, unlike former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Rafizi said he is confident the prime minister will not be like Najib as he has a different character and upbringing, FMT reports.

“I don’t think any minister can steal money like before because there is no money (left), it has been stolen,” he said at a ceramah in Kulim, Kedah in support of Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the Padang Serai election, Sofee Razak, last night.

Rafizi also reportedly called for government agencies with poor and questionable records to be reviewed.