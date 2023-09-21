Rafizi: Central Database System will be ready to roll in January

PUTRAJAYA: The government’s Central Database System (PADU) has now reached 60 per cent in its development and will be up and running to be used in January, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli (pix).

He described the short period (started only in June 2023) to develop the PADU system, which provides a combination of socio-economic information for every household in the country, as a momentous challenge for his ministry but could be implemented (targeted subsidy programme), thanks to the cooperation of more than 270 government agencies and statutory bodies.

“I can say it is actually challenging, but in another three months, we will be able to pull it off,” he said at a press conference after attending a session involving the Ministry of Economy’s PADU development with the secretary-general and director-general of the ministry and agency here today.

In other developments, Rafizi said the policy paper for reducing approved permits (AP) and import permits (IP) is ready and will be brought to the National Economic Action Council (NEAC) in early October.

So far, he said the ministry was re-examining the priorities in the policy paper before it is presented at the NEAC meeting.

“We have to go through the details again because this is regarding the whole economic diagnosis, so the list of agenda to bring to NEAC is getting longer,” he said. -Bernama