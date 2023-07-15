Rafizi: Data shows majority of K’tan voters dissatisfied with how state is run

KOTA BHARU: A study revealed that the majority of voters in Kelantan are dissatisfied with how the state is run, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli claimed today.

He said monthly data obtained by PKR through independent polling firms showed that only 43 per cent were happy with the state government, with the latest results obtained in May.

“We have been studying the approval ratings of the prime minister, ministers, the federal government and state governments each month since June 2016. So we have a long list of numbers and for 2023, from January this year, there has been a decline and a shift among voters in Kelantan,” he said.

He told reporters this after attending a Madani roadshow programme in Kampung Parit Limbat here today.

Rafizi, who is also PKR election director, was confident that the data was a true reflection of the dilemma currently faced by the Kelantan electorate.

“They understand that after 33 years, Kelantan is lagging far behind in many things... development, poverty eradication, basic infrastructure,” he said.

Rafizi said it was now left to PKR, Umno and Amanah to convince the fence sitters that they should pin their hopes on the Unity Government.

“We have about four weeks so insya-Allah, my focus is to work together with the second-echelon leaders in the Unity Government and state-based leaders to ensure there is momentum at every level.

“... while senior leaders such as the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Ministers will focus on building support through big programmes,” he said. - Bernama