Rafizi dismisses claims that federal gov’t will fall after state polls

PUTRAJAYA: It would ‘numerically’ difficult for the Unity Government to fall after the state elections as being claimed by certain quarters, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said today.

“Logically how can that happen after the state elections? A vote of no confidence is not going to take place, you cannot switch parties (any longer), and if the largest block exits the Unity Government, the government stays, and it is numerically difficult,” he told the media after an engagement session between the Economy Ministry and the Federal Territories Department here today.

Razifi, who is also PKR deputy president, was responding to PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s statement that the state elections this time will be unique and how it could cause a rift in the Unity Government if Perikatan Nasional (PN) is able to emerge victorious in five of the six states involved.

Six states - Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Selangor will be facing elections this year.

On the progress of seat allocation negotiations between Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional for the polls, Rafizi said talks were almost done with 98 per cent of seats finalised.

“There are a few overlapping claims which will be resolved later,” he said. -Bernama