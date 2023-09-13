Rafizi: Focus on increasing household income to eradicate poverty

PUTRAJAYA: Increasing household income is the government’s immediate focus, and poverty eradication will come on its own way, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli (pix).

He said the government is investing in infrastructure in a bid to create sustainable income-generating programmes.

Speaking to reporters after attending the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) Power Chat and launching of the 17th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention (WCEC) here today, Rafizi said infrastructures are not just machines but are income-generating assets for participants or recipients from low income families.

Rafizi said once there is progress on increasing the income level of households, some of the factors taken into account in the multi-dimensional poverty index will improve, for example, access to the internet and health.

“As income level increases, the quality of life also increases, so the focus is on increasing income level. With better income, they can manage the cost of living better and afford to have access to all other features of the multidimensional poverty index,“ he said. -Bernama