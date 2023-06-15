Rafizi: Govt continues to refine methods to balance economic development

MALACCA: The federal government will continue to refine the methods in balancing economic development in Malacca and Negeri Sembilan to close the poverty gap in the two states.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said this included the provision of allocations in meeting the needs of economic growth in the states which are located in the middle between the southern and northern routes of Peninsular Malaysia.

“Although unlike Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Perlis, Sabah and even Sarawak (where the poverty gap is relatively high), we need to balance the needs of these two states

“This is because they are not like the states of Selangor and Johor which are fast-paced with industrial and manufacturing activities. That is why in the study of the term and purpose of the 13th Malaysia Plan, we will look at and balance the needs of the states,” he told the media after attending an engaging session of the Mid Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) 2021-2025 with the Minister of Economy here today.

It is clear that these two states also need to wisely use their strategic geographical position which is capable of becoming two important economic centres in the country.

“For example, when economic growth increases in Johor and the Klang Valley, it will spill over to Malacca and directly generate more entrepreneurs in the tourism sector.

“These are the things we will refine and we don’t want Malacca to be 100 per cent dependent on the tourism sector alone,” he said.

Commenting on the Malacca government’s request for allocations under the 4th Rolling Plan of the 12MP worth RM13.93 billion, Rafizi said the application is currently in the budget screening stage.

“As the last party to approve the application, we always give the state government and agencies the opportunity to apply and it will be officially appointed through the relevant ministry.

“This is normal considering that each state government has its priority project, including Malacca and we will harmonise it between the federal government’s needs and the state government’s priorities,” he said. - Bernama