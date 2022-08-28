Rafizi: I deliberately touched on LCS to make Malays realise the culprits behind

PETALING JAYA: PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said he deliberately touched on the littoral combat ship (LCS) scandal to make the Malays realise the political parties that betrayed the race, Sinar Daily reports.

He said the fact was that the parties involved have used racial and religious issues to hide behind the misuse of power.

“I choose the LCS issue to show the Malays that they are not being dragged down by the non-Malays.

“The cause of corruption comes when there are leaders who use racism and religion to enrich themselves,“ he reportedly said at PKR 2022 Election Convention on Saturday.

Rafizi had previously said the RM9 billion LCS scandal was similar to 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

On Aug 4, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the government had paid RM6 billion, but to date, none of the six ships have been delivered.