Rafizi: ‘I don’t take weed’

KUALA LUMPUR: Economic Affairs Minister Rafizi Ramli has insisted not knowing the person or persons who sent him and the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim a box of cannabis leaves toothpaste extract at Pulau Meranti, last Friday.

“Both of us do not smoke cannabis, so it is a waste and the packages have already been sent to the police,” he said at a media conference at the Dewan Rakyat today after being asked to comment about the incident.

He added that he had already surrendered the box to the police for further action.

Yesterday, Sepang police announced a package suspected of containing cannabis leaves extract addressed to both Rafizi and Anwar was seized in Pulau Meranti, near here, Friday.

The seizure was carried out after police received a report from a government employee who received a call from a person stating that there was a package addressed to both politicians.

The package contained an 80-gram toothpaste tube with a green and white cap in the shape of a cannabis leaf with the words ‘Happy Green’, which was bought via the Shopee platform addressed in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, at the same press conference, Rafizi said the Special Task Force to Facilitate Business (Pemudah) today agreed that a simple expatriate application process and method will be announced in the next three months.

Rafizi, who is also Pemudah chairman, said the period was to give involved agencies the time needed to harmonise the process.

“We will ensure that our efforts to simplify the expatriate permit application process will also comply with our country’s laws and policies,” he added. -Bernama