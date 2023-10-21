Rafizi in stable condition - Dr Zaliha

IPOH: Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, who is under treatment at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) in Kuala Lumpur, is in stable condition.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa asked the people to pray for his quick recovery.

“Alhamdulillah, I was informed that he is getting better, we hope he will return to duty soon, please pray for the best,“ she told a press conference after attending the convocation of the Health Ministry Training Institute (Peninsula Zone) at the Sultan Azlan Shah campus here today.

It is learnt that the Pandan MP was rushed to the medical centre after suffering a heart attack earlier this week. - Bernama