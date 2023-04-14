Rafizi: Innovathon provides opportunity for Malaysians to generate innovative ideas

PUTRAJAYA: The television reality programme, Innovathon, will provide an opportunity for Malaysians to generate and develop innovative ideas that can be commercialised as high-quality technological products, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

He said the reality TV show, which is a collaboration between the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation, is one of the government’s efforts to produce innovative and technological talents who will be guided to become entrepreneurs.

“Improving innovative and technological talents is a prerequisite for a successful digital economy ecosystem driven by the government and private agencies.

“It is also capable of stimulating the economy of the innovation and technology sectors,” he told a press conference after the pre-launch of Innovathon here today.

People from all walks of life are welcome to participate in Innovathon will start airing on Astro in June.

Rafizi said those who are interested in participating can send a short video describing their innovative idea and commercial plan to inovasi@astro.com.my.

“They will be screened for an audition session in six locations, namely Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor, Pahang, Sarawak and Sabah.

“The 56 best ideas that pass the audition stage will be chosen as contestants for Innovathon, which will be broadcast for 10 weeks. Only eight contestants will advance to the final round to win a cash prize of RM1 million,” he said.

Rafizi said the talents and ideas related to innovative products and technology showcased by the Innovathon participants will also be able to attract foreign investors to Malaysia.

“If you are an investor, of course you will be attracted to a country that has many technology companies that produce innovative and cutting-edge technologies.

“This is what we want to do, which is produce more talents who have awareness and understanding of innovative products and technology,” he said. - Bernama