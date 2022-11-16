Rafizi: MACC raided Invoke office last night, held employees for 7 hours

PETALING JAYA: Invoke Solutions Sdn Bhd, the data firm founded by PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli, was raided by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last night, Berita Harian reports.

According to the report, Rafizi claimed the raid came after an NGO lodged a report against him over his assets declaration, and that his employees were questioned for up to seven hours.

Rafizi also questioned the action taken against him, telling the crowd at the Ceramah Mega Ayuh Malaysia, Kita Boleh in Wangsa Maju that the MACC did not investigate his exposés of the littoral combat ship (LCS) scandal and a flood mitigation project worth RM2 billion even though he had proof, according to a report by Berita Harian.