Rafizi: Madani Economy’s implementation has no additional expenditure

KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of the Madani Economy does not require any additional expenditure this year and will still be in accordance with government expenditure allocations tabled in Budget 2023, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli (pix).

He said the government will spend based on allocations approved by Parliament and follow the expenditures set under the budget.

“We have to spend according to what has been approved by Parliament. We cannot just spend as we like but must instead follow certain ways,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the National Tax Conference 2023 here today.

He said that the government, for example, can re-prioritise budgets approved for certain projects or ministries.

“We can prioritise and rearrange. So the government can spend more on certain areas that it thinks are important for realising the Madani economy without overshooting the budget set,” he said.

The Madani Economy framework announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 27 is aimed at making Malaysia a leading economy in Asia and improving the people’s quality of life.

On April 5, 2023, the Dewan Negara passed the Supply Bill 2023 (Budget 2023) with a budget allocation of RM388.1 billion comprising RM289.1 billion for operating expenditure and RM99 billion for development expenditure, including RM2 billion as contingency savings. -Bernama