Rafizi: MPs can vote based on conscience

PETALING JAYA: Economic Affairs Minister Rafizi Ramli said that government MPs are free to vote based on their own conscience and viewpoints, except in matters relating to the legitimacy of the government.

FMT reported that the PKR vice president said that the government’s legitimacy is affected by the Dewan Rakyat’s tabled bills and motions that include a vote of confidence on the premier’s leadership and supply bills brought by the Federal Government.

Rafizi said MPs will not be able to vote based on their own views regarding the issue due to the Federal Constitution’s various articles and clauses and the anti-hopping law in relation to the government’s legitimacy.

He was also remarking on the criticisms that targeted the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by different coalitions and parties in the administration helmed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Pandan MP added that one of the MoU clauses specified that MPs who fail to keep their end of the agreement set by their parties and vote against their premier or government would be considered resigned from their posts as MP.

The MPs seats would then be considered as relinquished under Article 49A(1) of the Federal Constitution.

He reportedly mentioned that it was ironic that the opposition criticised the MoU for being undemocratic, allegedly, when Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin declared a national emergency and suspended Parliament for six months under his administration.

Rafizi stated that the MoU was vital to prevent the nation from falling victim to “political frogs” and guarantee the country’s political stability to protect the people’s welfare and Malaysia’s development.