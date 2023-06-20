Rafizi: People’s facilities initiative to finance small infrastructure projects

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Economy has launched the People’s Facilities Initiative (IKR), with an allocation of RM500 million, to finance the implementation of small infrastructure projects in local areas, said its Minister Rafizi Ramli.

He said that IKR is a federal government aid aimed at democratising government funds in financing the implementation of small projects, such as repairing halls or damaged roads, which will be regulated by the state government and local authorities (PBT).

The initiative is subject to a number of criteria, among which, the small project applied for should provide immediate benefits to the community; the project cost should not exceed RM200,000 and the project should not overlap with projects which have received allocation approval from other agencies, he said.

“Maintenance projects are getting fewer allocations lately because allocations are focused on debt repayments, big projects. So where do you cut first? Maintenance.

“That’s why with the initiative, the Economy Ministry is allocating more funds for maintenance, which will have an immediate impact on the people and public facilities,” he told a press conference after launching the initiative here today.

Rafizi said at least 2,500 small projects can be implemented through the initiative, and their implementation will be closely monitored, with the allocation increased if necessary.

“The implementation of the initiative also aims to help small contractors nationwide, who can complete the project between two and three months,” he said.

Small public infrastructure project assistance, for new or renovation projects, can be applied for through https://ikr.ekonomi.gov.my/.

Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur’s Batu Zone Resident Representative Council chairman, Mohd Hafiz Solkapeli said the initiative will benefit those who need new small infrastructure, or which needs to be repaired, in their residential areas.

“The existing budget, such as the budget for the Members of Parliament, is insufficient for the development of infrastructure and it needs to go through a long process. Hence, this initiative is a much-needed additional fund.

“The concept is seen as similar to other people-friendly projects, such as renovating surau, repairing computer rooms in schools and so on,” said Mohd Hafiz, who also plans to use the initiative for the development of small projects in his area.-Bernama