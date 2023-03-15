Rafizi plans to develop Malaysia’s sugarcane industry

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s sugar cane industry will be developed to help meet the nation’s demand for sugar, said Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli.

He said that currently, the country is entirely dependent on importing raw sugar from Brazil following the closure of the sugarcane plantation in Chuping, Perlis, in 2012.

He said the government is currently identifying land parcels of up to 405 hectares in North Perak for this purpose.

“All (100 per cent) of the country’s raw sugar is being imported, and when there are price increases or issues with currency and oil (prices), freight costs will be high.

“Therefore, the is a need for us to plant sugarcane, and the government will arrange for the (logistics) chain to ensure planters will have ready buyers,” he said during the winding up debate on the Supply Bill 2023 at the committee level for the Economy Ministry in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Malaysia’s sugar demand is currently met by the national refined sugar producer MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd.

Its refined sugar production has reached 2.05 tonnes a year and meets 60 per cent of domestic market needs. - Bernama