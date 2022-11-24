Rafizi: Please don’t issue any provocative statements, avoid celebratory gatherings

PETALING JAYA: PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli has urged Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters not to hold any gatherings following the confirmation that PH chairman Datk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will become Malaysia’s 10th prime minister.

Rafizi advised supporters to be careful with media statements issued by other political leaders.

“Be careful with what are you posting on social media because it can cause concern or used as an excuse for provocation.

“We must all move forward and learn to cooperate to rebuild Malaysia for the sake of the future and prosperity of every Malaysian,” he said.