PETALING JAYA: PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli questioned the action of Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan who allegedly tried to hide his RM10 million remittance for residential purchases in London.

He said many Umno leaders had defended the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Rantau by-election by saying “Tok Mat (Mohamad) was a rich guy” as he had previously held several corporate posts.

“So, if he is really wealthy, why Tok Mat was afraid that people knew about it (money transfer) that he had to use the illegal channel?” Bernama quoted Rafizi as saying at a Pakatan Harapan (PH) talks today.

Rafizi said there are two possibilities that would make a person to use the money transfer method as allegedly made by the former mentri besar, either the money transferred was above the limit allowed by the Bank Negara or the money was not his.

Meanwhile, an analysis by research firm Ilham Centre said the PH machinery is relying too much on PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as campaigning for the by-election enters its last day tomorrow.

“The PH campaign appears to be overly dependent on Anwar in mobilising the campaign movement here. Other PH leaders’ series of campaigns did not have a big impact on voters,“ said Ilham Centre executive director Azlan Zainal in a statement today.

He also said although the PH machinery had gone through several by-elections, the coalition were seen to be campaigning separately is not as coordinated as an alliance.

“The PKR machinery is more dominant and the involvement of other party machinery is very minimal. This illustrates the PH machinery structure is still blurry on the grassroots level,“ he said.

He added that PH’s machinery is heavily driven by external sources compared with the BN machinery, which seemed to start from grassroots level and locally headed by Mohamad himself.