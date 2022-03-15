Rafizi returns to politics, to contest PKR no 2

PETALING JAYA: Former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli has announced his return to active politics and boost the party’s chances at the next general election.

“Pakatan Harapan’s continuous decline in recent polls has placed it in third place, behind Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional, and this will jeopardise the progress of multiracial politics.

“I have decided to return to the political arena by confirming I will be contesting for the PKR deputy president post at the upcoming (party) election (in April),“ he said via a Facebook post.

Nominations are expected to be held next month while the party election will take place in May.

Rafizi took a step back from politics in December 2019, citing the need to concentrate on a start-up project. He said he was at a stage in life where he “needs to learn”.

His supporters have recently been clamouring for his return to active politics as PKR prepares for the 15th general election.

Rafizi is also seen as a contender for the vacant deputy president’s post, last held by Gombak MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who was sacked in the wake of the Sheraton Move, which led to the Pakatan Harapan government’s collapse in 2020.