Rafizi’s appointment is the prerogative of party president: Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR: The appointment of former Pandan Member of Parliament Mohd Rafizi Ramli as Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president is the prerogative of the party president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

PKR Advisory Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said Rafizi also received many votes during the party election recently.

“That (appointment) is the prerogative of the president, to choose who he wants, and Rafizi received many votes during the party elections,“ she said when met by reporters after attending a women’s carnival and ‘Back to School’ programme in Kampung Pandan Dalam here today.

Besides, Rafizi, Anwar also announced the appointment of Tanjong Malim Member of Parliament Chang Lih Kang and Saratok Member of Parliament Ali Biju as the vice-presidents.

They will join the other three who were elected to the post during the recent party polls, namely Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources Dr Xavier Jayakumar, Minister of Housing and local Government Zuraida Kamaruddin and former Batu MP Tian Chua.

Anwar made the announcement in a statement issued yesterday after the party’s Central Leadership Council (MPP) meeting.

During the PKR election, Rafiz lost to Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali for the deputy president’s post. — Bernama