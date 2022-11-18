Rafizi’s statement against Azam Baki is pompous: Azmin

PUTRAJAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has described PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli’s threatening statement against Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki as pompous.

Mohamed Azmin said the statement issued by Rafizi also showed the character of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader in his attempt to disparage a civil servant.

The PN candidate for the Gombak parliamentary seat said members of the civil service were only carrying out their duties and were not politicians.

“Don’t be antagonistic with civil servants... there is no need.”

“Civil servants can see for themselves the character of PH,“ he told reporters after a programme here yesterday.

According to media reports, Rafizi, at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Mega Ceramah in Johor Bahru said that PH ‘will come after’ Azam if the coalition wins the 15th general election (GE15).

Prior to this, non-governmental organisation Pertubuhan Jalinan Perpaduan Negara had called on the MACC to investigate the RM18.85 million in assets declared by Rafizi, who is also the PH candidate for the Pandan parliamentary seat in GE15.

Meanwhile, when asked about DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng’s action in suing him for allegedly making false statements, Azmin said: “Anyone has the right to do so (file a suit), I am only stating some things that caused PH to be rejected by the people.”

The media reported yesterday that Guan Eng had instructed his lawyer to begin defamation proceedings against Mohamed Azmin for making a false statement by alleging that the former had abused his power as Finance minister.

Guan Eng said Mohamed Azmin had accused him of using the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) to go after ‘MCA-linked companies’, impose new taxes on businesses, and impose additional taxes on certain ‘Chinese businesses’. - Bernama