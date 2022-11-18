Rafizi’s statement degrades dignity, integrity of civil servants: Ku Nan

PUTRAJAYA: The threatening statement by PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli against Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki is seen as degrading the dignity and integrity of civil servants.

Putrajaya parliamentary seat Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said the threat negates the responsibility of civil servants to carry out their entrusted duties.

“Civil servants only carry out their duties in accordance with the law and the jurisdiction that has been given to them.

“Furthermore, the investigation carried out by the MACC against Rafizi Ramli is based on reports that have been received by the MACC from the public,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to media reports, Rafizi, at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Mega Ceramah in Johor Bahru said that PH ‘will come after’ Azam if the coalition wins the 15th general election (GE15).

Prior to this, non-governmental organisation Pertubuhan Jalinan Perpaduan Negara had called on the MACC to investigate the RM18.85 million in assets declared by Rafizi, who is also the PH candidate for the Pandan parliamentary seat in GE15.

Tengku Adnan said the threat issued by Rafizi is as though there is an agenda by PH should it be given the mandate to form the government to abuse power and act against civil servants.

“This matter needs to be taken seriously because any party that commits an offence, especially one that is against the Penal Code or the MACC Act, should be investigated without having to consider the stand they take in any political party.

“These threats mean that any PH individual investigated by MACC after this is an offence and the civil servant must be punished,” he said

He said Rafizi should be more open and brave for an investigation to be done on the acquisition of his assets because that is the purpose of an asset declaration in the first place. - Bernama