Rafizi: Sarawak has largest potential in renewable energy sector

KUCHING: Sarawak has the largest potential among states in the country for developing the renewable energy (RE) sector, according to Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

He said Sarawak’s energy transition agenda is in line with the Federal Government’s, especially in terms of putting Malaysia at the forefront of energy transition in the region.

The minister said several decisions made at the federal level had enabled the Sarawak government to accelerate several large state projects.

“These (large projects) include cross-border RE export and carbon capture and storage (CCS),” he told reporters after attending a 12th Malaysia Plan mid-term review engagement session with the Sarawak state government here today.

On May 31, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state would continue to focus mainly on hydropower for its energy source.

He said that the state’s abundant natural resources, especially high rainfall and rivers, offer the best conditions for the development of RE such as hydroelectric power.

Meanwhile, Rafizi said that close cooperation between the Federal Government and the Sarawak government had also enabled economic agenda and initiatives to be successfully implemented.

“(This cooperation is important) especially in situations where the country requires political stability, which in turn facilitates economic planning at both the federal and state levels,” he said. - Bernama