Rafizi sets different target to drive PH workers: Anwar

IPOH: The different winning targets mentioned by Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders do not mean that they are not on the same wavelength, said PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli deliberately set a different target to remind party workers not to be complacent.

“If I say 100 seats, he (Rafizi) would say not fewer than 80 or 90. The idea is to push our people to add another 10 to 15 seats, so that we can get a simple majority,” he said.

He told reporters this after a meeting with Tambun pomelo entrepreneurs and farmers here yesterday.

On Oct 31, Anwar, who is PKR president, was reported as saying that the coalition could win 100 parliamentary seats in the 15th general election but last Saturday, Rafizi said PH could capture 80 to 90 seats. - Bernama