Rafizi: Temporary development expenditure allocations for SEDCs estimated at RM20.77m

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Economy has estimated temporary development expenditure allocated to state economic development corporations (SEDCs) at RM20.77 million, said its minister Rafizi Ramli.

However, he elaborated that the allocation was only for continuing infrastructure works and factory construction projects.

The minister said that from 2018-2022, the federal government had allocated RM885.12 million to SEDCs, and the amount has been rising yearly.

“A large part of the allocation was channelled to development projects, especially to develop the infrastructure, property, and industry of the states involved,“ he said on the parliament website in response to queries from the Batu Kawan member of parliament on the federal government’s policy and approach to strengthening SEDCs. - Bernama