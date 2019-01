KUALA LUMPUR: PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli (pix) aims to create a platform for job seekers in two weeks time.

Though the former Pandan MP did not mention the details, he said the move was important for potential employers and employees.

“Many things have changed since last year. However, at least one thing remains the same – every day, there is always someone getting frustrated looking for a job that suits him/her.

“Every day, employers have difficulty filling up vacancies with qualified Malaysians,“ he said yesterday in his Facebook page.

“The job-match problem remains the main economic problem in this country. Since the last few months, my team and I have been focusing on developing a solution to this problem that we think will benefit everyone.

“About two weeks from now, we will organise the largest interview event ever conducted in Malaysia that offers interview opportunities to hundreds of Malaysians,“ he said.

Rafizi was unreachable for more details of the event.