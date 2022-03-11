Rafizi: Zainal Azman candidate for Perak MB post

PETALING JAYA: Former deputy director-general of the Public Service Department, Zainal Azman Abu Seman, is a candidate for the Perak Menteri Besar post if Pakatan Harapan (PH) can wrestle the state from UMNO in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“Yes, yes...Zainal Azman is the PH’s candidate for the MB post. That is the plan,” said PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli at a press conference held at the PKR headquarters, here, today .

Zainal Azman, who is also a former Perak State Secretary, is expected to be contesting for the State Legislative Assembly seat of Kuala Sepetang.

PKR had held the Kuala Sepetang seat after the General Election in 2008 and 2013, but lost it to UMNO in GE14. - Bernama