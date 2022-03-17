Rafizi’s return will help rejuvenate PKR: Analysts

PETALING JAYA: The return of Rafizi Ramli (pix) to politics will play a big role in helping to rejuvenate PKR and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

University Malaya political analyst Assoc Prof Awang Azman Awang Pavi said Rafizi will bring with him a unique set of skills to PKR.

“The party is in need of help to woo voters back after its election losses in Malacca, Sarawak and Johor. Rafizi has the ability to attract voters as he knows what needs to be done.

“PKR is going through hard times and the reappearance of Rafizi will be a breath of fresh air for the party.”

Awang Azman said Rafizi knows how to work with youth and his experience with the think tank Invoke will be a big help to PKR and PH.

He added Rafizi is aware of what needs to be done to attract fence sitters back to the Opposition, and will be able to play a crucial role in the next general election.

“But, there will be some who will be unhappy with his return, especially those aiming for high office.

“Rafizi’s announcement that he is going for the deputy president’s post would have put a dent in the aspirations of one or two leaders.”

Awang Azman said it will be the PKR grassroots who will decide on the leaders they want, and the democratic process should be allowed to play out.

He added that Rafizi decided to leave politics after seeing the infighting in the PH-led government, which left him disheartened.

On Tuesday, the former Pandan member of parliament declared his return to active politics and his aim to boost the party’s chances at the next general election.

“PH’s decline in recent polls has placed it in third place, behind Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional, and this will jeopardise the progress of multiracial politics.

“I have decided to return to the political arena by confirming I will be contesting for the PKR deputy president’s post at the upcoming (party) election in April,” Rafizi said via a Facebook post.

Nominations are expected to be held next month, with party polls to take place in May.

Rafizi took a step back from politics in December 2019, citing the need to concentrate on a start-up project. He said he was at a stage in life where he “needs to learn”.

Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Prof Azmi Hassan said Rafizi’s return will bring positive benefits to PKR.

He said with Rafizi going for the number two post, he will be a very capable replacement for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim if anything were to happen to him.

“Before his absence from PKR, Rafizi was a very influential leader. He was committed to his views and principles, which made him stand out from other leaders.

“His willingness to fight for his principles will be an attractive point for voters.”

He said PKR and PH need this kind of leadership, a person recognised by voters as a leader with principles.

Azmi said Rafizi would be the strategist PKR needs, just as Liew Ching Tong is for DAP

He said PKR had been sinking with every recent election, and Rafizi’s return can bring fresh ideas to help the party recover before GE15.